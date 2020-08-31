This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Coronavirus: No deaths and 53 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The figures were released by the Department of Health this evening.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 31 Aug 2020, 5:19 PM
59 minutes ago 41,913 Views 77 Comments
Dr Ronan Glynn at a media briefing last week.
Image: LEAH FARRELL; RollingNews.ie
Image: LEAH FARRELL; RollingNews.ie

THERE HAVE BEEN a further 53 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland today, health officials said this evening. 

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland to 28,811. 

The latest figures from the Department of Health also show there have been no further deaths associated with the disease. 

The total number of deaths remains at 1,777. 

Earlier today, lockdown restrictions were lifted in Kildare following a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). 

Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting Chief Medical Officer, said NPHET thanks the people of Kildare for their “forbearance” and said their actions are a demonstration and reminder “of what can be achieved through collective action”. 

