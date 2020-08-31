Coronavirus: No deaths and 53 new cases confirmed in Ireland

THERE HAVE BEEN a further 53 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland today, health officials said this evening.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland to 28,811.

The latest figures from the Department of Health also show there have been no further deaths associated with the disease.

The total number of deaths remains at 1,777.

Earlier today, lockdown restrictions were lifted in Kildare following a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting Chief Medical Officer, said NPHET thanks the people of Kildare for their “forbearance” and said their actions are a demonstration and reminder “of what can be achieved through collective action”.