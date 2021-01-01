#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 0°C Friday 1 January 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 11 deaths and 1,754 new cases confirmed in Ireland

In excess of 9,000 additional new cases will be reported over the coming days, NPHET has warned.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 1 Jan 2021, 6:44 PM
58 minutes ago 87,545 Views 128 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5314043
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: RollingNews.ie
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE this evening reported 1,754 more cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and said that more than 9,000 cases will be reported over the coming days. 

A further 11 people with the coronavirus have also died, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). 

This brings to 2,248 the total number of people with Covid-19 who have died in Ireland and 93,532 total confirmed coronavirus cases.

The latest figures were released as health officials warn Ireland’s epidemiological situation is serious and that the virus is spreading rapidly amongst all age groups.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 846 are men / 900 are women
  • 64% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 35 years old
  • 523 in Dublin, 296 in Cork, 180 in Galway, 104 in Mayo, 94 in Kerry and the remaining 557 cases are spread across all other counties.  

As of 2pm today, 504 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. 46 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “The most concerning trend at present is the rapidly increasing number of people being admitted to hospital – we are now admitting between 50 – 70 people a day to our hospital system. Unfortunately, we expect this to get worse before it gets better. Our health system will not continue to cope with this level of impact.

“We have also seen a significant increase in positive laboratory tests in recent days reflecting a true increase in the incidence of the disease as well as the delay in people coming forward for testing over the Christmas period. As our systems catch up with these effects it places significant pressure on our reporting system. 

“We have always understood that numbers of positive tests or confirmed cases would be a less reliable indicator over the Christmas period. This is typical of infectious disease reporting annually over the two weeks of Christmas and New Year.

“What is clear are the measures that the Government has now mandated and the behaviours that we as individuals need to observe. Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “Tests processed and reported on a given day will normally be validated and confirmed by the HPSC the following day. Positive tests detected in laboratories require validation (to remove duplicates and other tests that do not create new cases) and transfer to the HPSC database before confirmation and reporting.

“A very large volume of positive tests in recent days means there is a delay in formal reporting. In excess of 9,000 additional new cases will be reported over the coming days. The reporting delay does not affect case management or contact tracing or our overall monitoring and modelling of the pandemic,” he said. 

The following table has been included by the Department of Health today to show both positive tests and confirmed cases in the latest 14-day period.

Normally, the number of confirmed cases reported on a given day correlates with the number of positive tests the preceding day, allowing for validation and removal of duplicates.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Screenshot 2021-01-01 at 18.57.47 - Display 2 Source: Department of Health

Once the delays that have arisen in recent days have been resolved, NPHET will no longer report the laboratory test results. 

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, HSE CEO Paul Reid today warned of significant challenges facing the health service as widespread community transmission of the virus takes root across the country.

He added that 25,000 people are expected to be vaccinated by the end of the next week.

“I have no doubt 2021 will be a much brighter year [than 2020]” he told the programme,  describing the start as “not great”.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (128)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie