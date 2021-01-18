#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 6°C Monday 18 January 2021
Coronavirus: Eight deaths and 2,121 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed this evening.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 18 Jan 2021, 5:48 PM
File image of CMO Dr Tony Holohan last month.
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported a further 2,121 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Eight additional deaths have also been confirmed in the latest figures released this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). 

This brings the total number of deaths associated with the disease to 2,615 and the total number of Covid-19 cases to 174,947.

NPHET also said that there are currently 1,975 people in hospital with the virus, including 120 in intensive care, a drop of 75 people compared with figures reported this morning.

Deaths of people with Covid-19 are not reported in real time but may have occurred over a period of several days.

The number of deaths reported on a given day, therefore, does not necessarily mean that a person with Covid-19 died within the previous 24-hour period or even the preceding few days.

In the early days of the pandemic, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan urged families, despite the difficulty, to register their loved ones deaths as early as possible so that health officials could gain an accurate picture of mortality.

Essentially, there is a delay between when a person dies from Covid-19 and the National Public Health Emergency Team being informed of their passing.

Contains reporting from Cónal Thomas. More to follow.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

