Coronavirus: 49 deaths and 631 new cases confirmed in Ireland

THE CHIEF MEDICAL Officer has confirmed a further 49 reported deaths of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and 631 new cases of the disease in Ireland.

It brings to 16,671 the total number of cases in Ireland while the total number of lab-confirmed deaths from the virus sits at 769.

As of midnight on Tuesday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reported 302 clusters in residential care settings, 179 of which are in nursing homes.

Of the 769 deaths in lab-confirmed cases, some 412 are associated with residents of residential care settings, with 348 of those associated with nursing homes.

New figures today show hospitals in Ireland are treating over 700 patients with Covid-19 and that 132 patients are currently in ICU.

The acute hospitals with the most confirmed cases are in Dublin with the figures covering the situation up to last night.