This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 22 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus: 49 deaths and 631 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Health officials have given an update this evening on the spread of the virus in Ireland.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 22 Apr 2020, 5:35 PM
10 minutes ago 13,865 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5081161
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

THE CHIEF MEDICAL Officer has confirmed a further 49 reported deaths of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and 631 new cases of the disease in Ireland.

It brings to 16,671 the total number of cases in Ireland while the total number of lab-confirmed deaths from the virus sits at 769.

As of midnight on Tuesday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reported 302 clusters in residential care settings, 179 of which are in nursing homes. 

Of the 769 deaths in lab-confirmed cases, some 412 are associated with residents of residential care settings, with 348 of those associated with nursing homes. 

New figures today show hospitals in Ireland are treating over 700 patients with Covid-19 and that 132 patients are currently in ICU. 

The acute hospitals with the most confirmed cases are in Dublin with the figures covering the situation up to last night. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie