This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 22 °C Thursday 25 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus: One further death and 11 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Health officials have provided an update on the situation in Ireland.

By Adam Daly Thursday 25 Jun 2020, 5:57 PM
58 minutes ago 22,539 Views 53 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5132726
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further one person has died from Covid-19 in Ireland. 

The Department of Health also said that a further 11 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed here.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases here to 25,405*, while the death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is now 1,727.

More than a third of new cases reported in the past 14 days have involved people under the age of 35.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

In a statement this evening, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan noted a number of EU countries are reporting an increase in new cases.

“7% of cases notified in Ireland over the past fortnight have been associated with travel. NPHET expressed a clear view that overseas travel poses a risk to importation of the disease and to further transmission in Ireland.

 “The ECDC has recently warned that the pandemic is not over. Ireland has made significant gains in suppressing COVID-19. Our task over the coming weeks and months is maintaining these gains.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer added that Covid-19 is accelerating globally with 4 million cases recorded in the last month.

“Considering the international experience with the disease, we cannot afford complacency. Continue to be aware of the risks and follow the public health advice designed to protect individuals.”

Related Read

25.06.20 A fifth of people say they're 'very uncomfortable' about idea of going to the pub, CSO survey finds

Ahead of this evening’s Covid-19 briefing, Health Minister Simon Harris confirmed that there has been a further drop in patients with Covid-19 in hospitals. Nine patients are now in ICU and 31 patients are in hospital with the virus.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met earlier today to discuss the further easing restrictions in the third phase of Ireland’s roadmap to reopen the country. 

It will then make a number of recommendations to Government with a decision to make face coverings on public transport mandatory expected to be signed off on by Cabinet ministers this evening. 

NPHET has also been asked to review the number of people attending places of worship amid criticism of guidelines stating that churches could only resume services with a maximum of 50 people in attendance from 29 June. 

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan previously indicated that the 50 person limit will apply to all indoor gatherings. 

The Government is also expected to announce a set of so-called “air bridges” between Ireland and other countries which have a similar number of low Covid-19 cases.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

*Two confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been denotified since yesterday, based on the Department of Health’s analysis of HPSC data.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (53)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie