Coronavirus: One further death and 11 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further one person has died from Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health also said that a further 11 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed here.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases here to 25,405*, while the death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is now 1,727.

More than a third of new cases reported in the past 14 days have involved people under the age of 35.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

In a statement this evening, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan noted a number of EU countries are reporting an increase in new cases.

“7% of cases notified in Ireland over the past fortnight have been associated with travel. NPHET expressed a clear view that overseas travel poses a risk to importation of the disease and to further transmission in Ireland.

“The ECDC has recently warned that the pandemic is not over. Ireland has made significant gains in suppressing COVID-19. Our task over the coming weeks and months is maintaining these gains.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer added that Covid-19 is accelerating globally with 4 million cases recorded in the last month.

“Considering the international experience with the disease, we cannot afford complacency. Continue to be aware of the risks and follow the public health advice designed to protect individuals.”

Ahead of this evening’s Covid-19 briefing, Health Minister Simon Harris confirmed that there has been a further drop in patients with Covid-19 in hospitals. Nine patients are now in ICU and 31 patients are in hospital with the virus.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met earlier today to discuss the further easing restrictions in the third phase of Ireland’s roadmap to reopen the country.

It will then make a number of recommendations to Government with a decision to make face coverings on public transport mandatory expected to be signed off on by Cabinet ministers this evening.

NPHET has also been asked to review the number of people attending places of worship amid criticism of guidelines stating that churches could only resume services with a maximum of 50 people in attendance from 29 June.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan previously indicated that the 50 person limit will apply to all indoor gatherings.

The Government is also expected to announce a set of so-called “air bridges” between Ireland and other countries which have a similar number of low Covid-19 cases.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

*Two confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been denotified since yesterday, based on the Department of Health’s analysis of HPSC data.