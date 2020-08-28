Coronavirus: No deaths and 127 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed another 127 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Figures from the Department of Health this evening also show there have been no more deaths from the virus.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland to 28,578. The total number of deaths stands at 1,777.

Of the cases notified today:

70 are men and 57 are women

80% are in people under 45 years of age

66 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

8 cases have been identified as community transmission

52 cases are in Dublin, 13 are in Monaghan, 9 are in Tipperary, 8 are in Meath, 8 are in Wexford, 8 are in Roscommon.

The remaining 29 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Waterford, Westmeath and Wicklow.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn also revealed that an additional eight people have been hospitalised in the last 24 hours.

“If cases continue to rise we will see an inevitable increase in the number of people hospitalised. We all have a role to play in preventing that from happening,” he said.

“This weekend it is vital that people play their part by decreasing social contacts.

“Do not drop your guard just because you are meeting people close to you. Remember that just because somebody looks and feels well, that does not mean they are Covid free.”