This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 1 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus: 14 more deaths and 212 new cases in Ireland confirmed

Health officials are giving an update on the situation in Ireland this evening.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 1 Apr 2020, 5:36 PM
10 minutes ago 19,811 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5063835
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further 14 deaths from the Covid-19 virus and 212 new cases.

Of those 14 new reported deaths, eight of those patients were reported to have had an underlying condition.

Seven of the patients were female, seven were male. 

10 patients were located in the east, four were located in the south.  

It brings to 85 the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland; the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 3, 447. 

The HSE is now working to identify any contacs the patients may have had to prevent further spread. 

Today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said a shortage of reagents is causing the current delay for people waiting for their coronavirus test results. 

The briefing this evening is headed up by Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn, as CMO Dr Tony Holohan has been in hospital today for tests unrelated to Covid-19.

Dr Holohan said today his tests came back fine and he expects to return to work as early as tomorrow. 

More to follow…

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie