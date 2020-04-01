Coronavirus: 14 more deaths and 212 new cases in Ireland confirmed

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further 14 deaths from the Covid-19 virus and 212 new cases.

Of those 14 new reported deaths, eight of those patients were reported to have had an underlying condition.

Seven of the patients were female, seven were male.

10 patients were located in the east, four were located in the south.

It brings to 85 the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland; the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 3, 447.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacs the patients may have had to prevent further spread.

Today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said a shortage of reagents is causing the current delay for people waiting for their coronavirus test results.

The briefing this evening is headed up by Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn, as CMO Dr Tony Holohan has been in hospital today for tests unrelated to Covid-19.

Dr Holohan said today his tests came back fine and he expects to return to work as early as tomorrow.

More to follow…