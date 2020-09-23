Coronavirus: Two deaths and 234 new cases confirmed in Ireland - including 103 in Dublin

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further 234 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

103 of the new cases are in Dublin. There have now been a total of 33,675 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland.

In a statement, the department also said there have been two further deaths of people who were confirmed to have Covid-19.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 1,794.

A breakdown of the figures:

115 are men / 119 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

49% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

34 cases have been identified as community transmission

103 cases are in Dublin, 30 in Donegal, 22 in Galway, 21 in Cork, 13 in Wicklow, 12 in Louth, 9 in Kildare, 8 in Meath, with the remaining 17 spread across 10 counties.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, said: “The single most important thing that people all across the country need to do now is to reduce their social contacts.

We all need to cut down on discretionary social activities. Meeting fewer people means fewer opportunities for the virus to transmit. Please prioritise who you choose to meet and try to keep your social network as small as possible.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “While 14-day incidence and daily incidence have stopped rising in the last few days, it is too early to conclude that there has been any change in the pattern of disease.

“The reproduction number over the last two weeks remains high, at between 1.5 and 1.7, growth rate between 5 and 6.1, and doubling time between 12 and 14 days. If we are starting to suppress the virus again, it is essential that we maintain this effort: limit our social contacts, limit mixing between households. The next ten days are critical.”

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee