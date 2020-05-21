This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 21 May, 2020
Teenager arrested over suspected fraud was allegedly receiving six separate Covid-19 unemployment payments

By Press Association Thursday 21 May 2020, 6:43 PM
File photo.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

A TEENAGER HAS been arrested for fraudulently claiming Covid-19 payments, gardai have said.

Officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), as well as officers at the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP), arrested the man today.

It comes after officers searched a house in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, following intelligence received from DEASP in relation to alleged fraudulent payments.

The suspected offender was receiving six separate Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payments into a bank account, in what are believed to be bogus names.

During the course of the search operation, a sum of cash and counterfeit cash was seized.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Mullingar Garda Station where he is currently detained under the Criminal Justice Act.

Investigations are continuing.

