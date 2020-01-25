Coronavirus: Death toll in China rises to 41, first cases confirmed in Australia

Officials wearing face masks among decorations for the Chinese New Year.

A DEADLY VIRAL outbreak in China has now killed 41 people, while the number of infected cases has soared to nearly 1,300, authorities in China said today.

The 15 new deaths all took place in Wuhan, the city of 11 million people where the deadly respiratory contagion first emerged, the Hubei Health Commission said.

Australia confirmed its first four cases of the coronavirus today, becoming the latest country in a growing list to be affected by the illness.

Three cases were confirmed in France last night, the first in Europe.

The disease has spread to 30 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities.

At least 444 new cases of the virus have been found, raising the total number to 1,287, the National Health Commission said.

Wuhan and 13 other cities in Hubei have been locked down in an unprecedented quarantine effort aimed at containing the deadly respiratory contagion.

The Hubei Health Commission also reported 180 new cases overall in the province, 77 of them in Wuhan but the bulk of the rest spread out across the locked-down smaller cities. There are now 729 cases in Hubei alone.

Strict quarantine is complicated as the virus may be present in the lungs of people with no obvious symptoms, the South China Morning Post has reported.

Several of those cities were reporting their first cases of the pathogen – 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) – the commission said.

The previously unknown virus has caused global concern because of its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed hundreds across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

The military medical aid team being sent to Wuhan in China. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

The Chinese army deployed 450 medical specialists to Wuhan today. Wuhan will restrict car traffic to help contain the outbreak of the virus, Chinese officials confirmed this morning.

“Motor vehicles shall be prohibited from driving in the central urban areas” from midnight, the government said, with a few exceptions such as official vehicles.

The virus has struck at possibly the worst time for China, when hundreds of millions of people are travelling across the country or overseas to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday, China’s most important festival.