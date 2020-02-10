This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 10 February, 2020
Indeed staff in Dublin asked to stay at home after Singapore worker's 'possible exposure' to coronavirus

By Hayley Halpin Monday 10 Feb 2020, 10:17 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

STAFF AT ONE of the country’s biggest tech multinationals have been told to stay at home today over fears of potential exposure to the coronavirus. 

Recruitment company Indeed has confirmed that one of its employees in Singapore may have been exposed to the virus after their family members visited a facility caring for a coronavirus. 

No one in the firm, in Ireland or internationally, has been confirmed to have the virus.

Some Indeed employees who visited the Singapore office have recently visited the Dublin and Sydney offices, today’s statement from the company said. 

As a result, Indeed is now asking all employees in the Dublin and Sydney offices to work from home until further notice. 

Indeed has asked all employees in Singapore, along with anyone who has recently visited the Singapore offices, to work from home until 17 February. 

“Business continues uninterrupted across the globe,” Indeed said. 

At least 40,000 others have been infected by the virus, which is believed to have emerged late last year in a market in Wuhan, China.

