Indeed staff in Dublin asked to stay at home after Singapore worker's 'possible exposure' to coronavirus

STAFF AT ONE of the country’s biggest tech multinationals have been told to stay at home today over fears of potential exposure to the coronavirus.

Recruitment company Indeed has confirmed that one of its employees in Singapore may have been exposed to the virus after their family members visited a facility caring for a coronavirus.

No one in the firm, in Ireland or internationally, has been confirmed to have the virus.

Some Indeed employees who visited the Singapore office have recently visited the Dublin and Sydney offices, today’s statement from the company said.

As a result, Indeed is now asking all employees in the Dublin and Sydney offices to work from home until further notice.

Indeed has asked all employees in Singapore, along with anyone who has recently visited the Singapore offices, to work from home until 17 February.

“Business continues uninterrupted across the globe,” Indeed said.

At least 40,000 others have been infected by the virus, which is believed to have emerged late last year in a market in Wuhan, China.