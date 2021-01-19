Looking for clear, up-to-date information on coronavirus and Ireland's response to it? Sign up to our newsletter

Updated 19 January

IRELAND IS BATTLING a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

This surge is proving particularly challenging, with record case numbers and unprecedented pressure on the health service.

It can be difficult to stay on top of all the stats and figures, what restrictions have been introduced or relaxed, and generally how Ireland is faring in this battle against the coronavirus.

TheJournal.ie‘s hugely popular coronavirus newsletter has cut through the confusion and misinformation with clear, up-to-date facts, since it was launched in March 2020.

Landing in your inbox most weekdays, it features:

Insight and analysis of the situation in Ireland

The latest advice of health experts

Case numbers and stats from the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and further afield

Details of the vaccine roll-out

A round-up of the biggest Irish and international stories.

If you still need to know more, you’ll find plenty of links to pieces on TheJournal.ie and other outlets.

