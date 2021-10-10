Coronavirus: 1,384 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,384 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am this morning, 382 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, including 74 in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 1,940 new cases of Covid-19, 352 people with the virus in hospital and 74 in ICU.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Thursday, 5,280 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.