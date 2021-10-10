Coronavirus: 1,384 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,384 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
As of 8am this morning, 382 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, including 74 in ICU.
Yesterday, there were 1,940 new cases of Covid-19, 352 people with the virus in hospital and 74 in ICU.
Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Thursday, 5,280 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (1)