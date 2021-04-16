Coronavirus: 11 deaths across several months and 420 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 420 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) announced this evening.

In a statement, it also confirmed that 11 further deaths have been reported.

Of the deaths reported today, 3 occurred in April, one in March, two in February and 5 occurred in January or earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases is now at 242,819. The number of Covid-19 related deaths remains at 4,831.

Of the cases notified today:

218 are men / 197 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

147 in Dublin, 41 in Meath, 33 in Donegal, 26 in Galway, 18 in Limerick and the remaining 155 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 8am today, 190 people are hospitalised with Covid-19, of which 53 are in ICU.

According to the health service, 1,121,003 vaccines had been administered to those aged 16 or over as of Wednesday.

789,526 people have received their first dose

331,477 people have received their second dose

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn explained previously that the delay in reporting of deaths is due to the system in Ireland which allows a relatively long period of time for families to register the death of a loved one.

Dr Glynn said that in some instances it can take a number of months before NPHET is notified through to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).