Coronavirus: 1,413 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,413 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, there were 290 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 67 in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 292 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 65 in ICU.

We are seeing a slow improvement in the overall epidemiological situation, with incidence, numbers in hospital and daily admissions to hospital decreasing. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/okCjYuGOMD — Professor Philip Nolan (@President_MU) September 16, 2021

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Wednesday, a total of 5,179 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

Over seven million vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Ireland up to Saturday, including 3.7 million first doses and nearly 3.3 million second doses.