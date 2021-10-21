Coronavirus: 2,029 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further 2,029 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 448 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 88 are in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 2,148 new cases of Covid-19, 464 people with the virus in hospital and 86 in ICU.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) yesterday confirmed a further 63 deaths notified in the past week, bringing to 5,369 the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan said the nation has seen a significant increase in transmission over the course of the last fortnight.

“We currently have in excess of 500 cases per 100,000 of the population and disease incidence is rising in all age groups and in every part of the country.

“Covid-19 vaccines are very safe and effective at protecting against severe infection and I encourage anyone who has still to receive one to come forward and take up the opportunity to do so as soon as possible. However, vaccines do not eliminate transmission of the disease and it is still possible for fully vaccinated people to pick up and transmit Covid-19.

“It is important that we continue to follow public health advice as we know vaccination alone, even at very high levels of uptake, will not be sufficient to achieve suppression of the disease.”