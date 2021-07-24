Coronavirus: 1,345 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,345 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 105 patients in hospital have tested positive with Covid-19. A total of 21 people in ICU have Covid-19.

Yesterday, 1,110 cases of Covid-19 were reported, with 101 patients with the illness in hospital, 20 of whom were in intensive care.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.