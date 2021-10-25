Coronavirus: 1,845 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,845 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am this morning, there were 497 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 99 are in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 1,725 new cases of Covid-19, 473 people with the virus in hospital and 97 in ICU.

The National Public Health Emergency Team said on Wednesday that there had been 63 deaths notified in the past week, bringing to 5,369 the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.