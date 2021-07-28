Coronavirus: 1,408 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,408 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 152 patients are in hospital with Covid-19, including 26 in intensive care units.

Yesterday, 1,120 cases of Covid-19 were reported, with 142 patients with the illness in hospital, 27 of whom were in intensive care.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.