Coronavirus: One death and 306 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that one more person has died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

It means the number of people in this country with coronavirus who have sadly died now stands at 2,053.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 306 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 72,544.

Of the cases notified today;

156 are men / 148 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

108 in Dublin, 30 in Limerick, 22 in Galway, 17 in Donegal, 15 in Wicklow, 14 in Cork and the remaining 100 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today 244 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU.