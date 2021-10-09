Coronavirus: 1,940 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,940 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am this morning, 352 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, including 74 in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 2,002 new cases of Covid-19, 354 people with the virus in hospital and 73 in ICU.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of yesterday, 5,280 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

This includes 31 deaths newly notified in the past week.

Friday saw a significant jump on daily case figures compared to the previous few days when cases reported were below 1,000.

“[The] case number reflects an increased number of positive tests on specimens collected over the last three days,” Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said.

“However, the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in the last seven days (8,845 cases) is fewer than the previous 7 days (9,115 cases), with the 7 day moving average of daily cases at 1,264 today, compared to 1,302 a week ago,” he said.

“We will continue to monitor this situation closely to see if the trend in new infections over recent days is sustained.