Coronavirus: 11,671 new PCR-confirmed cases and 8,515 positive antigen tests reported since Friday

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 3,473 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) also reported 3,351 PCR-confirmed cases of the virus yesterday, as well as 4,847 PCR-confirmed cases on Saturday.

This brings the total number of PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 since Friday to 11,671.

In addition, there were 3,076 positive antigen tests reported through the HSE website on Friday, 2,574 on Saturday and 2,865 on Sunday.

This brings the combined total of antigens to 8,515.

Combining the two figures leads to an overall total of 20,186 cases of Covid-19 being reported since last Friday.

As of 8am this morning, there are 634 people in hospital with a confirmed case of the virus, of whom 53 are receiving treatment in intensive care.