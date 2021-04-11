Coronavirus: Two deaths and 303 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed that two more people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

Additionally, 303 more cases of Covid-19 have been recorded, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The total number of Covid-19 cases since the outbreak of the virus here last year now stands at 240,945.

The number of people who have died has reached 4,785.

Of the cases notified today, 167 are men and 135 are women.

75% are under 45 and the median age is 32.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

More to follow.