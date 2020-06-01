Coronavirus: One further death and 77 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further one person with Covid-19 has died in Ireland.

The death brings to 1,650 the number of people with the coronavirus who have died in this country.

Yesterday, the number had been 1,652 but validation of data at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has resulted in the denotification of three deaths.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has also announced that 77 further cases have been reported, meaning that there has been a total of 25,062 cases Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said that as restrictions ease and we begin to resume social and economic life, “we must do all we can to prevent a second wave”.

“We have now had more than 25,000 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and while 90% of patients have recovered, more than 3,285 people have been hospitalised and sadly 1,650 have died,” Holohan said in a statement.

“Covid-19 is a new disease, for which we have no vaccine and we have no cure. ”We must continue to do all we can to interrupt the spread of this virus.”

The latest update from NPHET comes as the number of patients in with confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19 continues to drop.

According to the latest data from the HSE, as 8pm last night, 331 people with confirmed or suspected coronavirus were being in treated in hospitals around the country.

The data also shows that 36 patients are in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19, with a further 22 suspected of having the virus.

Data from the HPSC, as of midnight on Saturday, reveals that the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years while 7,968 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,052 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,514 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,417 cases (6%)