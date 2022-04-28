Coronavirus: 2,307 new cases and 412 patients in hospital, including 36 in ICU

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported 1,149 new PCR confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

In addition, there were 1,221 positive antigens registered on the HSE portal yesterday.

This leads to a combined total of 2,307 cases of Covid-19 being reported in Ireland today.

As of 8am this morning, there are 412 patients with a confirmed case of Covid-19 receiving treatment in hospital, of whom 36 are in intensive care.

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported 982 PCR confirmed cases of Covid-19 alongside 1,325 positive antigen tests registered through the HSE portal.