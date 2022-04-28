Coronavirus: 2,307 new cases and 412 patients in hospital, including 36 in ICU

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported 1,149 new PCR confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.
In addition, there were 1,221 positive antigens registered on the HSE portal yesterday.
This leads to a combined total of 2,307 cases of Covid-19 being reported in Ireland today.
As of 8am this morning, there are 412 patients with a confirmed case of Covid-19 receiving treatment in hospital, of whom 36 are in intensive care.
Yesterday, the Department of Health reported 982 PCR confirmed cases of Covid-19 alongside 1,325 positive antigen tests registered through the HSE portal.
