This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 22 °C Tuesday 4 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus: No deaths and 45 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were released by the Department of Health this evening.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 4 Aug 2020, 5:30 PM
1 hour ago 51,289 Views 131 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5167309
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: RollingNews.ie
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE said that there are a further 45 cases of Covid-19 in this country with no new deaths reported.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said this evening that there have now been a total of 26,253 confirmed cases in this country and 1,763 Covid-19 related deaths.

Of the cases notified today;

  • 35 are men and 10 are women
  • 77% are under 45 years of age
  • 31 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 4 cases have been identified as community transmission
  • 33 cases are located in Kildare, 7 in Dublin, and 5 are spread across four other counties.

The new cases come following an increasing trend of cases that acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has described as concerning and as Cabinet meets to consider whether to move forward to Phase Four next week. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (131)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie