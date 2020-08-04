Coronavirus: No deaths and 45 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE said that there are a further 45 cases of Covid-19 in this country with no new deaths reported.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said this evening that there have now been a total of 26,253 confirmed cases in this country and 1,763 Covid-19 related deaths.

Of the cases notified today;

35 are men and 10 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

31 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

4 cases have been identified as community transmission

33 cases are located in Kildare, 7 in Dublin, and 5 are spread across four other counties.

The new cases come following an increasing trend of cases that acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has described as concerning and as Cabinet meets to consider whether to move forward to Phase Four next week.