Saturday 19 September 2020
Coronavirus: No further deaths and 274 new cases - including 166 in Dublin

The figures were announced by health officials this evening.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 19 Sep 2020, 5:31 PM
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further 274 cases of coronavirus in Ireland, with no new deaths reported.

In a statement this evening, the Department of Health said that there have now been a total of 32,538 confirmed cases in this country, and 1,792 Covid-19 related deaths.

A total of 166 cases were recorded in Dublin. The county has seen a considerable increase in the number of people infected with Covid-19 in recent weeks and is now under Level 3 of the Government’s five-level plan. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 142 are men / 129 are women
  • 65% are under 45 years of age
  • 52% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 52 cases have been identified as community transmission
  • 166 in Dublin, 21 in Cork, 19 in Donegal, 7 in Kildare, 7 in Offaly, 6 in Waterford, 6 in Wicklow, 5 in Louth, 5 in Limerick and 5 in Meath and the remaining 27 cases are located across 12 counties.

Meanwhile, more than 200 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the last 24 hours in Northern Ireland.

It is one of the biggest daily increases in the region since the start of the pandemic.

Dublin was moved to Level 3 of the Government’s plan yesterday. Dubliners are being told to stay in the county and only leave it for essential purposes, only have visitors from one other household in your home or garden and to work from home unless absolutely necessary.

Indoor dining in pubs and restaurants is now not allowed. Only outdoor dining is permitted to a maximum of 15 people.

Religious services must move online, matches and events are cancelled and indoor cultural venues like museums are closed.

Garda checkpoints will resume but the emphasis from Government and doctors is that people need to take personal responsibility for following the measures for three weeks.

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

