Saturday 17 April 2021
Coronavirus: Four deaths and 420 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The figures were confirmed by NPHET in a statement.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 17 Apr 2021, 5:05 PM
1 hour ago
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 420 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has also announced an additional 4 deaths of people confirmed to have Covid-19. All four deaths occurred in April.

This now brings the death toll from Covid-19 to 4,835, with a total of 243,238 cases recorded since the pandemic began. One case has been removed from the total due to validation of HSPC data.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 211 are men / 206 are women
  • 74% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 32 years old

The five-day moving average is now 386.

As of 8am this morning, there are 183 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, with seven additional hospitalisations in the last 24 hours.

As of Thursday 15 April, there have been 1,155,599 doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered in Ireland.

  • 814,470 people have received their first dose
  • 341,129 people have received their second dose

