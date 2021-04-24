Coronavirus: Five further deaths and 461 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported that 461 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland this evening.
In a statement, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also confirmed an additional five deaths of people with Covid-19.
This now brings the death toll to 4,872, while there have been 264,204 total cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began.
More as we get it…
