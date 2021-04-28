Coronavirus: 13 deaths, three of which happened in April, and 371 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported a further 371 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has also confirmed that 13 more people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

This now brings the death toll from Covid-19 to 4,896 with 247,857 total confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

Of the cases notified today:

190 are men / 181 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 28 years old

131 in Dublin, 38 in Kildare, 33 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 17 in Meath and the remaining 134 cases are spread across 17 other counties***

As of 8am today, 153 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 45 are in ICU. There were 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.