Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 28 April 2021
Coronavirus: 13 deaths, three of which happened in April, and 371 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The figures were released by NPHET this evening.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 28 Apr 2021, 5:43 PM
1 hour ago 42,905 Views 47 Comments
Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported a further 371 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has also confirmed that 13 more people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland. 

This now brings the death toll from Covid-19 to 4,896 with 247,857 total confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 190 are men / 181 are women
  • 77% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 28 years old
  • 131 in Dublin, 38 in Kildare, 33 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 17 in Meath and the remaining 134 cases are spread across 17 other counties***

As of 8am today, 153 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 45 are in ICU. There were 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

