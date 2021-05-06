#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coronavirus: Eight deaths across several months and 393 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were released by the Department of Health this evening.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 6 May 2021, 6:40 PM
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: RollingNews.ie
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: RollingNews.ie

A FURTHER 393 cases of Covid-19 have been reported by public health officials this evening.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also confirmed that eight more people with Covid-19 have died.

Of the deaths notified today 3 occurred in May, 2 occurred in March and 3 occurred in February or earlier.

This now brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Ireland to 4,921 and the total number of confirmed cases to 251,474. 

The median age of those whose deaths were reported today was 79 years and the age range was 55 – 97 years. 

Of the cases notified today:

  • 175 are men / 211 are women
  • 79% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 28 years old
  • 173 in Dublin, 42 in Cork, 34 in Kildare, 26 in Donegal, 15 in Meath and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 20 other counties

As of 8am today, 131 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Tuesday 4 May, 1,655,866 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 

  • 1,201,373 people have received their first dose
  • 454,493 people have received their second dose

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “We all want the easing of restrictions next week to be a significant turning point in this pandemic. We have worked so hard to reduce the spread of this disease. More than 30% of adults have now been vaccinated with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ireland and it is time to feel hopeful and to start planning our summer.

“The choices we make now are vital to minimise the incidence of Covid-19 throughout May and June. Prioritise being outside and avoid crowds. Know the symptoms – self-isolate immediately and phone your GP if you have them. By protecting yourself, you are protecting everyone you know from infection.”

