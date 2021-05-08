Coronavirus: One death and 408 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have announced that an additional 408 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland today.

In a statement, The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also confirmed one additional death of a person with a confirmed case of Covid-19.

This now brings the death toll from Covid-19 to 4,919, with a total of 252,303 cases reported in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic.

Validation of Health Protection Surveillance Centre data has lead to the denotification of nine cases, which is reflected in the current case number totals.

Of the cases notified today:

205 are men / 202 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

As of 8am this morning, there are 110 patients hospitalised with Covid-19, 33 of which are in ICU. There have been 9 additional hospitalisations in the last 24 hours.

The current five-day moving average is now 406.

The total number of vaccinations that have been administered in Ireland is now 1,746,912, with 1,267,167 being first doses and 479,745 being second doses.