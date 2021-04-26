#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coronavirus: One further death and 437 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The figures were released by NPHET this evening.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 26 Apr 2021, 6:03 PM
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported a further 437 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has also confirmed one further death. 

This now brings the death toll from Covid-19 to 4,874 with 247,069 total confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 220 are men / 216 are women
  • 76% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 29 years old
  • 169 in Dublin, 62 in Donegal, 40 in Kildare, 29 in Meath, 21 in Galway and the remaining 116 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

As of 8am today, 184 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 46 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Sunday 2021, 1,385,753 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland 

  • 987,681 people have received their first dose
  • 398,072 people have received their second dose

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer said: “As a country, we have now given a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 25% of eligible adults. In order to protect the vital work of the vaccination programme in offering us all protection from COVID-19, it is important we continue to remain vigilant and careful. Right now, we need to protect the progress we have made together.

“While we should remain cautious, we can also be cautiously optimistic. Our vaccination programme, alongside the continued commendable adherence of the vast majority of people in Ireland to the public health advice, are the key to exiting this pandemic in the coming months. However, doing things like mixing indoors when disease is still circulating at a high level puts our progress at risk. Please continue to act in the best interests of one another and be safe when socialising.”

