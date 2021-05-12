#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 12 May 2021
Coronavirus: 8 deaths and 448 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 12 May 2021, 5:58 PM
1 hour ago 32,382 Views 71 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that eight further deaths have been reported in people with Covid-19 in Ireland. 

Additionally, 448 more cases of Covid-19 have been recorded, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The total number of Covid-19 cases since the outbreak of the virus here last year now stands at 254,013.

The number of people who have died is now 4,937.

Of the deaths reported today, NPHET said that three occurred in March, two in February and three occurred in January or earlier. 

In terms of the new cases today, 78% of them were in people under the age of 45. 

The median age is 29 years old. 

229 were recorded in Dublin, 38 in Meath, 35 in Kildare, 34 in Cork, 16 in Limerick and the remaining 96 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

As of 8am today, 109 patients with Covid-19 were hospitalised, including 34 in ICU. 

As of Monday, 1.3 million people have received a first dose of vaccine while 506,052 people have received a second dose. 

Sean Murray
