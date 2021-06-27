Coronavirus: 340 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 340 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 47 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital today, including 15 people in ICU.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.

Yesterday, 443 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.