Coronavirus: 3,887 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 3,887 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 493 people were in hospital with the virus, and 109 are in intensive care.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly also announced today that the gap between a second vaccine and getting a booster will be reduced to three months, down from the previously recommended five and a half months.

Yesterday, 4,688 new cases were confirmed, a total of 518 Covid-19 patients were in hospital and 108 people were in ICU.