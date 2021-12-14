Coronavirus: 3,887 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 3,887 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
As of 8am today, 493 people were in hospital with the virus, and 109 are in intensive care.
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly also announced today that the gap between a second vaccine and getting a booster will be reduced to three months, down from the previously recommended five and a half months.
Yesterday, 4,688 new cases were confirmed, a total of 518 Covid-19 patients were in hospital and 108 people were in ICU.
