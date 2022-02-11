Coronavirus: 11,063 new cases, 615 people in hospital and 64 in ICU

HEALTH AUTHORITIES HAVE recorded 6,618 new PCR positive Covid-19 cases today.

In addition, 4,445 positive antigen tests have been reported through the HSE website for a combined total of 11,063.

Advertisement

As of 8am this morning, there were 615 patients in hospital with a confirmed case of Covid-19, of whom 64 are receiving treatment in ICU.

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported 5,649 positive PCR cases and 5,387 positive antigen tests, leading to a total of 11,036 cases.

The Department of Health previously announced that they would no longer be announcing Covid-19 figures at the weekend.

Cases recorded over the weekend will now be released on the following Monday, alongside cases recorded on Monday.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

With reporting by Lauren Boland