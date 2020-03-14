Coronavirus: 39 new cases in Ireland and one person in the east of the country has died

THERE ARE 39 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ireland and one male in the east of the country has died, the Department of Health has said this evening.

There are now 129 confirmed cases in Ireland. Yesterday, the figures had risen to 90 confirmed cases. There are also 34 confirmed cases in Northern Ireland.

Two people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland.

Among the new cases are 29 males and 10 females. Twenty-one are associated with the east of the country, 13 with the south, three in the north west and two in the west of Ireland.

Today represents the high number of new cases in the department’s daily update.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said this evening: “It is up to every one of us to play our role in slowing down the spread of this disease.

Today’s increase in cases reinforces the necessity of the measures put in place last week, including hand and respiratory hygiene, social distancing, school closures and limiting the size of mass gatherings.

Holohan said he would like more people to take social distancing advice seriously.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “There are many anecdotal stories of people ignoring the social distancing guidelines laid out on Thursday.

We are in an unprecedented global situation. Everyone in the country must play their part in protecting the most vulnerable and slowing down the spread of the disease.

Earlier today, the HSE said it working to ensure “sufficient testing facilities” are in place by Monday for the Covid-19 coronavirus following “high demand” in recent days.

A number of people, including GPs, have reported having issues contacting the HSE via phone in relation to patients with symptoms associated with the coronavirus, in recent days.

In a statement today, the HSE said “GP Out of Hours Services, HSELive and 112/999 have been receiving a very high number of calls today from people seeking access to testing for COVID-19″.

It is now working to have additional electronic testing facilities up and running by Monday to meet the increase in demand.

The latest update comes as the country is in its second full day of schools, colleges and public facilities being closed.

Earlier today, the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, Minister for Health and Chief Medical Officer met their Northern Irish counterparts to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ireland.

Varadkar said: “This virus knows no borders, no nationality. It is a problem for all of us.

Our response to it is made more difficult as we do have two jurisdictions on this island.

He later warned against complacency and said that Covid-19 “cannot be stopped”.

The Taoiseach urged people living in both jurisdictions to follow Department of Health guidelines.

He said: “The only slight concern that I have at the moment is that there may be a degree of complacency slipping in that because of the actions that were taken in terms of closing schools or banning mass gatherings, that people think that everything is going to be OK.