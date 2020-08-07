Coronavirus: 4 deaths and 98 new cases in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that four further people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

It means the number of people in this country with coronavirus who have sadly died now stands at 1,772.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 98 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 26,470.

Of the cases notified today;

57 are men / 38 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

67 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

4 cases have been identified as community transmission

35 cases are located in Kildare, 26 in Offaly, 6 in Wexford, 5 in Laois, 5 in Dublin, and 21 are spread across ten other counties (Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Westmeath and Wicklow).

The HSE said it is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee