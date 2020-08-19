Coronavirus: Two deaths and 54 new cases in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that two further people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

It means the number of people in this country with coronavirus who have sadly died now stands at 1,775.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 54 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 27,547.

Of the cases notified today:

24 are men, 29 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

27 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

Eight cases have been identified as community transmission

19 are in Dublin, eight are in Kildare, five are in Tipperary and the rest of the cases are in Carlow, Clare, Donegal, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Waterford and Wexford

“To save lives and suppress this virus we need everyone to reduce the number of people they meet over the next three weeks,” Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said.

“A collective effort by households and by employers and organisations can make a huge impact on community transmission, and help to protect our families and communities from Covid-19,” he added.

“You can still play sport, go to a restaurant and meet friends, but we are asking you to do this in as safe a way as possible. Specifically focus on two numbers – six and 15.

“Do not have more than six people over to your house and garden, and outside, no more than 15 people should meet up, and even then you should remain socially distanced from one another.”