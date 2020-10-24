#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 24 October 2020
Coronavirus: Four deaths and 859 new cases confirmed

Level 5 restrictions came into effect across the country earlier this week.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 24 Oct 2020, 5:35 PM
18 minutes ago 19,796 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5244102
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 859 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon, bringing the standing total of confirmed cases to 56,108.

The Department of Health has reported an additional four deaths today.

The total number of Covid-19 deaths now stands at 1,882.

Of the cases confirmed today, 415 are among men and 441 are among women, with a median age of 35.

62% of people who are included among the new cases confirmed today are under the age of 45.

16 additional hospitalisations of Covid-19 patients have occurred in the past 24 hours. 315 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalised, with 37 in ICU. 

The current 14-day incidence rate nationwide is 302.9 per 100,000.

By comparison, the lowest national 14-day incidence rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000, which was recorded on 3 July.

Of today’s cases, 192 are in Dublin, 148 in Cork, 58 in Donegal, 55 in Galway, and 54 are in Monaghan, with the other 352 cases spread across the remaining 21 counties.

12 previously confirmed cases have been denotified following the validation of data at the Health Protection Surveillance Center, which is reflected in the total of 56,108.

Level 5 restrictions came into effect nationwide earlier this week in a bid to curb the increasing incidence of the virus.

The restrictions, which are due to last for six weeks, place strict limits on social activities, with some exceptions.

Visitors are not allowed to homes, indoors or outdoors, but one household can meet with another household outside in an area other than at their homes.

Exercise is allowed only within 5km of a person’s home, and a system of fines has been introduced to respond to any breach in rules.

Public transport capacity has been reduced to 25%, and restaurants, pubs, and hotels can only serve food through delivery or take-away services.

Read next:

