#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Friday 30 October 2020
Advertisement

Coronavirus: Six deaths and 772 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by health officials this evening.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 30 Oct 2020, 5:54 PM
52 minutes ago 37,286 Views 61 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5249458
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further six people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland. 

It means the number of people in this country with coronavirus who have sadly died now stands at 1,908.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 772 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 61,059.

Of the cases notified today;

  • 362 are men / 406 are women
  • 64% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 36 years old
  • 228 in Dublin, 120 in Cork, 50 in Meath, 41 in Donegal, 41 in Galway and the remaining 292 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

There are currently 325 people in hospital, of which 42 are in ICU. There have been 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan said the overall situation has improved “but we have to remember that these are very early days. This improvement will only be maintained if we keep going in our efforts”.

“We have to remember that incidence is increasing in older age groups, who are particularly vulnerable to this disease. The way in which we can protect them is if we continue to drive down transmission across the whole population.”

Dr Desmond Hickey, Deputy Chief Medical Officer said Ireland has seen a reduction in its 7-day incidence rate of 36% when compared to the previous 7 days.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Ireland’s progress is notable when compared to the rapidly deteriorating picture across Europe. It is paramount that we sustain and continue to drive down disease incidence as much as possible in the coming weeks,” he added.

Professor Philip Nolan said that the reproduction number is now close to 1.0 nationally.

“This is the first time in a number of weeks that we have been able to report positive indicators of the disease.

“However, our experience to date shows this type of progress is very fragile. We should take these positive signs as an indication our efforts are starting to work, the critical thing now is to keep it up, the virus will seek out any opportunity to spread; over the next weeks let’s make sure we don’t give it that opportunity, by driving R and case numbers as low as possible.” 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (61)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie