Coronavirus: Three deaths and 335 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further three people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

It means the number of people in this country with coronavirus who have sadly died now stands at 2,036.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 335 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 71,494.

Of the cases notified today;

162 are men / 171 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

119 in Dublin, 29 in Kilkenny, 23 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 19 in Tipperary, 19 in Cork, with the remaining 106 spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today 246 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Health officials, including Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, are due to brief Government leaders this evening as the country prepares to exit Level 5.

NPHET convened yesterday and finalised its advice for Government which the sub-committee on Covid-19 will consider ahead of a full Cabinet meeting on Friday.

The Government has already indicated that a phased approach to easing restrictions and reopening society will be taken in the lead-up to Christmas.

A full Cabinet meeting is due to take place tomorrow with a nationwide address from Taoiseach Micheál Martin expected at around 6pm.