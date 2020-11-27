Coronavirus: Seven deaths and 206 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further seven people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

It means the number of people in this country with coronavirus who have sadly died now stands at 2,043.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 206 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 71,699.

Of the cases notified today;

101 are men / 105 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

64 in Dublin, 23 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 14 in Louth, 14 in Meath, and the remaining 53 cases in 18 counties.

As of 2pm today 248 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The latest figures come as the country prepares to leave Level 5.

The Government has signalled that retail, sporting activities and hairdressers will be allowed reopen from next Tuesday with restaurants and pubs that serve food allowed reopen from next Friday.

Restrictions on inter-county travel and the ban on household visits are set to remain in place until 18 December.