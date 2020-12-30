#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 30 December 2020
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 13 deaths and 1,718 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by health officials this evening.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 30 Dec 2020, 5:24 PM
10 minutes ago 24,479 Views 60 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5312857
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported 1,718 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

A further 13 patients with the illness have also died in the past 24 hours, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

It brings to 2,226 the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland to date. A total of 90,157 cases have now been confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cases are spread across the country, with 358 recorded in Dublin, and the median age of new cases is 34.

A total of 445 people are in hospitalised with Covid-19 in Ireland, and the number in intensive care has risen to 37.

In a statement this evening, the chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said:

Ireland is no longer in a containment phase and is once again in a mitigation phase. Given the current levels of transmission in the community, every individual should consider themselves potentially infectious.
It is essential that we all limit our contacts to our own household now, restrict our movements and do not give COVID-19 any further opportunities to spread.
Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care. This is not the time to be visiting other houses.

Chair of NPHET’s Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group Professor Philip Nolan said the R-number is now estimated to bet between 1.6 to 1.8, a growth rate of between 7 and 10%.

“We must take action immediately to prevent an almost unimaginable scenario, where case numbers in 7 to 10 days time are twice what they are today, he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Stay home.”

Additional reporting by Nicky Ryan.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (60)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie