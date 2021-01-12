Coronavirus: 46 deaths and 3,086 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported 3,086 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

A further 46 deaths were notified in the past 24 hours, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

It brings to 2,397 the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland to date. A total of 155,591 cases have now been confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the cases notified today:

1,425 are men / 1,642 are women

54% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 42 years old

604 cases are in Galway, 574 in Dublin, 466 in Mayo, 187 in Cork, 138 in Limerick and the remaining 1,117 cases are spread across all other counties.

“Unfortunately this evening we are seeing the effect of the recent surge of infections reflected in the increased mortality we are reporting,” Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said.

“Unfortunately, due to the unsustainably high level of Covid-19 infection we have experienced as a country over the past few weeks, sadly these figures are likely to continue for the next period of time. What we can do today, out of respect of those who have lost their lives and those currently in hospital or ICU – and those caring for them – is to hold firm and stay home.”

As of 2pm today, 1,692 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 158 are in ICU. 128 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

“At least one in three patients admitted to hospital or critical care in January have been under the age of 65 years,” Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer said.

“This clearly demonstrates that Covid-19 affects us all, regardless of age or underlying condition. It highlights the need for us all to protect one another by staying at home. Not only will you keep yourself and your loved ones safe, but also help avoid more preventable Covid-19 admissions to our currently struggling healthcare system.”