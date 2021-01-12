#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 12 January 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 46 deaths and 3,086 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by health officials this evening.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 12 Jan 2021, 5:55 PM
38 minutes ago 55,377 Views 95 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5322675
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported 3,086 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

A further 46 deaths were notified in the past 24 hours, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

It brings to 2,397 the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland to date. A total of 155,591 cases have now been confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 1,425 are men / 1,642 are women
  • 54% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 42 years old
  • 604 cases are in Galway, 574 in Dublin, 466 in Mayo, 187 in Cork, 138 in Limerick and the remaining 1,117 cases are spread across all other counties.

“Unfortunately this evening we are seeing the effect of the recent surge of infections reflected in the increased mortality we are reporting,” Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said. 

“Unfortunately, due to the unsustainably high level of Covid-19 infection we have experienced as a country over the past few weeks, sadly these figures are likely to continue for the next period of time. What we can do today, out of respect of those who have lost their lives and those currently in hospital or ICU – and those caring for them – is to hold firm and stay home.”

Screenshot 2021-01-12 at 18.04.48

As of 2pm today, 1,692 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 158 are in ICU. 128 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“At least one in three patients admitted to hospital or critical care in January have been under the age of 65 years,” Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer said. 

“This clearly demonstrates that Covid-19 affects us all, regardless of age or underlying condition. It highlights the need for us all to protect one another by staying at home. Not only will you keep yourself and your loved ones safe, but also help avoid more preventable Covid-19 admissions to our currently struggling healthcare system.”

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (95)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie