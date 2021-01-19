#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 19 January 2021
Coronavirus: 93 deaths and 2,001 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The figures were confirmed by public health officials this evening.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 19 Jan 2021, 5:53 PM
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported 2,001 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

In a statement, it said that a further 93 people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died. 89 of these deaths occurred in January.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 2,708, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 176,839.

As of 2pm today, 1,949 people were hospitalised with the virus. Of these, 202 were in ICU at 11am today. 

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 41-99 years. NPHET said this evening that three of the deaths reported today were in December and another death remains under investigation. 

Of the new cases reported today, 55% were in people under 45 years of age. 701 of the new cases are in Dublin, 204 in Cork, 102 in Waterford, 98 in Meath, 90 in Donegal and the remaining 806 cases are spread across all other counties. 

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 1334.6. Monaghan, Louth and Waterford are the three counties with the highest incidence rates at present. 

In a statement, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “While we are starting to see the early results of our collective efforts to minimise the transmission of the virus, we are very sadly reporting an additional 93 deaths today.

“We cannot afford to drop our guard against the very high levels of infection that remain in the community at present. Covid-19 ICU and hospitalisation numbers are of critical concern to us, representing a very significant pressure on our healthcare workers and on the provision of acute medical and surgical non-Covid care.

“We need everyone to stay at home, other than for essential reasons. The more that each individual follows this advice in their everyday lives, the more we can drive down the spread of Covid-19 and minimise the impact on vital healthcare services, patients and frontline workers.”

