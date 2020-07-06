This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Coronavirus: No new deaths and four new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by health officials this evening.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 6 Jul 2020, 6:33 PM
1 hour ago 30,662 Views 61 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5142734
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that no further people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland. 

It means the number of people in this country with the coronavirus who have sadly died remains at 1,741. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further four cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 25,531.  

Over the past 14 days, the total number of confirmed cases notified to the HPSC is 141, of which: 

  • 45% are male and 55% are female.
  • The median age is 37 years old. 66% of these cases were under 45 years of age. 
  • 20 counties reported new cases, Dublin at 41%, Kildare at 17% and Sligo at 12%. 
  • 15% of these cases were travel related. 

“If an environment does not feel safe, or it means you are unable to follow public health advice, do not risk it and go elsewhere,” Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said. 

“Between mid-May to the end of June, 35% of those identified as a close contact of a confirmed case did not take up the offer of a test. Every case has the potential to turn into a cluster, which in turn has the potential to spread through a community. If you are identified as a close contact, please take up the offer of a test without delay,” Dr Glynn said. 

The Department of Health’s Chief Nursing Officer Rachel Kenna said: “If allowed to spread, Covid-19 has the potential to overwhelm our health service. Our healthcare workers remain on the frontline of this pandemic, and it is each individuals choices that will determine what our health service will face in the coming weeks and months.

“Please continue to follow the guidelines; physically distance, wash your hands regularly, use cough/sneeze etiquette, wear a face covering appropriately.”

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

