Coronavirus: 94 deaths and 1,013 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Health officials confirmed the latest figures this evening.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 3 Feb 2021, 6:02 PM
26 minutes ago
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 1,013 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the total number of cases to 199,430. 

Additionally, the Department of Health has reported that 94 more people have died with Covid-19. Of these deaths, 47 occurred in February, 44 occurred in January, 2 in December and 1 in November.

Today’s update brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Ireland to 3,512 . 

Of the cases notified today:

  • 465 are men / 543 are women
  • 56% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 41 years old
  • 337 in Dublin, 96 in Galway, 65 in Cork, 60 in Kildare, 48 in Louth and the remaining 407 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,334 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 203 are in ICU. 66 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “At the outset of this pandemic, as a global community we knew much less about Covid-19 than we do now. We did not know then that today we would have a portfolio of approved vaccines to mitigate the worst effects of Covid-19, adding to our toolkit of public health measures such as social distancing, reducing contacts, mask-wearing, cough/sneeze hygiene and washing our hands.

“Now more than ever, as we are continuing to see the tragic effects of the recent surge of Covid-19 infection in the form of mortality, hospitalisation and ICU admission, we should remember the public health advice that has carried us so far in this pandemic, and helped us to suppress Covid-19 together successfully in the past.

“It is the collective hard work and ongoing sacrifice of people across Ireland in following these public health measures that will keep us all safe at this time, as we look ahead to the increased rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine on the horizon. Keep it up, and encourage others to do the same. In short: the present is the time to protect yourself and stay safe, in order to receive your vaccine in the future.” 

