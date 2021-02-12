Coronavirus: 23 deaths and 921 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 921 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further 23 people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 3,865, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 207,720.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 57 – 95 years.

Of the cases notified today:

453 are men / 466 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

414 in Dublin, 87 in Cork, 51 in Kildare, 48 in Limerick, 47 in Meath and the remaining 274 cases are spread across all other counties.***

As of 8am today, 959 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 173 are in ICU. There have been 53 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “We have made progress in Ireland over recent weeks, but the rate of transmission of the disease is still extremely high and the risks Covid-19 poses to our vulnerable loved ones have not changed.”

“Everyone is working hard to drive down Covid-19 infection in the community, and we must all continue to limit the number of daily contacts we have. The only way to limit the spread of Covid-19 is to limit our social contacts and follow the public health advice, wash our hands, maintain a social distance, wear a face covering where appropriate, work from home and stay at home.”