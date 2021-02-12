#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 3°C Friday 12 February 2021
Coronavirus: 23 deaths and 921 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Public health officials confirmed the latest figures this evening.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 12 Feb 2021, 5:42 PM
40 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5352888
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: Sam Boal
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: Sam Boal

A FURTHER 921 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further 23 people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 3,865, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 207,720. 

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 57 – 95 years.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 453 are men / 466 are women
  • 66% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 34 years old
  • 414 in Dublin, 87 in Cork, 51 in Kildare, 48 in Limerick, 47 in Meath and the remaining 274 cases are spread across all other counties.***

As of 8am today, 959 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 173 are in ICU. There have been 53 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “We have made progress in Ireland over recent weeks, but the rate of transmission of the disease is still extremely high and the risks Covid-19 poses to our vulnerable loved ones have not changed.”

“Everyone is working hard to drive down Covid-19 infection in the community, and we must all continue to limit the number of daily contacts we have. The only way to limit the spread of Covid-19 is to limit our social contacts and follow the public health advice, wash our hands, maintain a social distance, wear a face covering where appropriate, work from home and stay at home.”

 

COMMENTS (46)

